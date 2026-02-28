Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.4%

CF opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,517. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

