Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after buying an additional 2,617,925 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,666,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $113,404,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,073 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
