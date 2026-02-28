DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 810 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,304.54 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,352.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,332.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total value of $15,886,976.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,702,569.42. This represents a 57.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. This represents a 32.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 230,017 shares of company stock valued at $314,573,927 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

