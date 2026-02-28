MAI Capital Management Acquires 35,794 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 901,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 733,714 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $29,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 606,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $43.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.