First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.30. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $19.1170, with a volume of 213,729 shares trading hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund aims to deliver a consistent distribution by investing primarily in intermediate-duration preferred securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, financial institutions and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of fixed- and floating-rate preferred stocks, with at least 80% of its total assets invested in such securities.

