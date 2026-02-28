First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $19.30. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $19.1170, with a volume of 213,729 shares trading hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.9%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund aims to deliver a consistent distribution by investing primarily in intermediate-duration preferred securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, financial institutions and utilities.
The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of fixed- and floating-rate preferred stocks, with at least 80% of its total assets invested in such securities.
