Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.13 and traded as high as GBX 205. Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 203, with a volume of 9,380 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 price objective on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Value and Indexed Property Income in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of small and mid cap companies. The fund also directly invests in commercial property.

