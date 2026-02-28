SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 897.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 841.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 586.85 and a 1 year high of GBX 844.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 754.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 700.71.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current year.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

