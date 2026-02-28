Short Interest in SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII) Expands By 88.9%

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 276,060 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 29th total of 146,103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SS Innovations International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in SS Innovations International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,886 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

SS Innovations International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSII opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.14 million and a P/E ratio of -95.20. SS Innovations International has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SS Innovations International ( NASDAQ:SSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS Innovations International has an average rating of “Sell”.

About SS Innovations International

