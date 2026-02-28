Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF $LSGR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,722,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 598.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSGR opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

