The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.4286.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Evercore lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $109.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -218.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

