The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Trading Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

