Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $224.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock's previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0%

JAZZ stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total value of $797,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,454.40. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 107,144 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

