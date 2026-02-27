PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of PENN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 33.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — PENN posted adjusted EPS of $0.07 vs. consensus near a loss and revenue of $1.81B (up ~8% YoY), which investors viewed as a clean upside surprise.

Positive Sentiment: Management set constructive 2026 targets — PENN is targeting ~20% interactive-segment EBITDAR growth and ~$3 per share free cash flow for 2026 while advancing restructuring and cost optimization, giving investors a clearer pathway to profitability.

Positive Sentiment: Interactive segment momentum — theScore Bet rebrand and disciplined cost actions produced positive adjusted EBITDA in December and stronger iCasino performance post-ESPN Bet exit, signaling healthier online margins.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and analyst write-ups — full Q4 earnings call transcript and multiple summaries are available for investors digging into segment-level metrics and management commentary.

Neutral Sentiment: Local coverage notes "changes brewing" — regional reporting highlights management/operational changes but provides limited incremental detail for investors; follow corporate disclosures for confirmation.

Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and profitability remain concerns — PENN still shows high leverage and a weak current ratio, with negative GAAP margins and analysts modeling a negative full-year EPS, so upside depends on execution against targets.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk — management is publicly pushing for quick resolution of prediction-market lawsuits (hoping for Supreme Court review), which adds directional legal/regulatory uncertainty for parts of the business.

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

