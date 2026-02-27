Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $105,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,589.52. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $89,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,085.68. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355 over the last 90 days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer raised Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

