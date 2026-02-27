Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 3,238 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $486,412.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,032 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $171,312.00.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $180.71.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WEX by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.27.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

