Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 3,238 Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $486,412.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,032 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $171,312.00.
WEX Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of WEX stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $180.71.
Institutional Trading of WEX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WEX by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.27.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.
Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.
