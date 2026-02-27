EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares $TECS

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 340.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 211.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TECS stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

