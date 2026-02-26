Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on May 29th

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1934 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
CSWC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 311,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.84.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.
Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.
