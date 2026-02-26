BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 327,696 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the January 29th total of 117,485 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 89,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 42,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

