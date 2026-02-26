Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $181.88 and last traded at $188.71. Approximately 1,300,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,042,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.63.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.

Get Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.