Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $181.88 and last traded at $188.71. Approximately 1,300,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,042,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.63.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.2%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
