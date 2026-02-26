Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,606 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 29th total of 58,975 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ETG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $23.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 44.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.
The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.
ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.
