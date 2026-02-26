Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,606 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 29th total of 58,975 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,188. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $31,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22.30. This represents a 99.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 44.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.

ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.

