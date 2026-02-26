Regis Healthcare Limited (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
Regis Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.79, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About Regis Healthcare
