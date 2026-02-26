Regis Healthcare Limited (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Regis Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.79, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Regis Healthcare

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia. The company also offers home care services, such as personal care, nursing, help around your home, shopping, transport, companionship, overnight sleepovers, cleaning, and cooking and meal preparation.

