Blackstone Inc. $BX Holdings Lessened by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,081 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 3.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $53,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after buying an additional 1,494,796 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,902,000 after buying an additional 919,773 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 115.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,861,000 after buying an additional 583,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,904,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,494,000 after acquiring an additional 482,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Holdings IV GP Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 BX shares (~$30.0M), increasing its stake ~7.4% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Insider filing

Major shareholder Holdings IV GP Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 BX shares (~$30.0M), increasing its stake ~7.4% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an “Outperform” and a $179 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract buyers and institutional flows. RBC coverage

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an “Outperform” and a $179 price target (large upside vs. current levels), which can attract buyers and institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish Strong Buy piece highlighting BX’s AUM growth (~13% to $1.27T), fee?related and distributable earnings growth — a narrative that supports long?term upside. Seeking Alpha bullish

Seeking Alpha published a bullish Strong Buy piece highlighting BX’s AUM growth (~13% to $1.27T), fee?related and distributable earnings growth — a narrative that supports long?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.49 (annualized ~$5.96, ~5.1% yield), which supports income-focused demand. (See consolidated company news and filings.) MarketBeat BX summary

Blackstone recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.49 (annualized ~$5.96, ~5.1% yield), which supports income-focused demand. (See consolidated company news and filings.) Positive Sentiment: Blackstone Life Sciences agreed to co?fund clinical development of an AML therapy — incremental portfolio diversification and upside if assets progress. BXLS AML co-funding

Blackstone Life Sciences agreed to co?fund clinical development of an AML therapy — incremental portfolio diversification and upside if assets progress. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are actively reframing BX’s valuation assumptions (some raising, others trimming price targets) — this creates both re-rating potential and uncertainty depending on fee/macro outcomes. Analyst valuation reset

Analysts and commentators are actively reframing BX’s valuation assumptions (some raising, others trimming price targets) — this creates both re-rating potential and uncertainty depending on fee/macro outcomes. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~23.8% month?over?month to ~13.0M shares as of Feb. 13, signaling increased bearish positioning (though short interest remains a small share of float), which can pressure the stock or increase volatility.

Short interest jumped ~23.8% month?over?month to ~13.0M shares as of Feb. 13, signaling increased bearish positioning (though short interest remains a small share of float), which can pressure the stock or increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Wider headwinds — rising Treasury yields, sector fundraising and fee?realization anxiety and recent analyst price?target trims — continue to weigh on BX’s longer?term valuation. Valuation/sector anxiety

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

BX opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.04 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

