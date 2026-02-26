Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Position Lifted by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 4.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $87,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

