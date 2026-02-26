Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 900,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 179,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

