Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.050-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

AWI opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability and margin recovery — AWI reported a high net margin (~19.1%) and an elevated return on equity (~39%), signaling healthy operating leverage and cash generation that support long?term value. MarketBeat AWI summary

Strong profitability and margin recovery — AWI reported a high net margin (~19.1%) and an elevated return on equity (~39%), signaling healthy operating leverage and cash generation that support long?term value. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and segment strength — Q4 revenue rose ~5.6% year?over?year and the company highlighted “record growth” in its earnings materials and call, which supports the longer?term growth story. Earnings highlights (Yahoo)

Revenue growth and segment strength — Q4 revenue rose ~5.6% year?over?year and the company highlighted “record growth” in its earnings materials and call, which supports the longer?term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance: revenue roughly in line with expectations — AWI issued revenue guidance that is approximately in line with street estimates, which tempers downside if top?line execution continues. (See company presentation and slides for detail.) Earnings presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Guidance: revenue roughly in line with expectations — AWI issued revenue guidance that is approximately in line with street estimates, which tempers downside if top?line execution continues. (See company presentation and slides for detail.) Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue missed consensus — Q4 EPS was $1.61 vs. consensus ~$1.67 and revenue of $388.3M missed the ~ $400.9M estimate. The miss is the immediate catalyst for weakness and drove investor disappointment. Earnings miss (Zacks)

Earnings and revenue missed consensus — Q4 EPS was $1.61 vs. consensus ~$1.67 and revenue of $388.3M missed the ~ $400.9M estimate. The miss is the immediate catalyst for weakness and drove investor disappointment. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance trimmed versus consensus — FY?2026 EPS was guided to $8.05–8.35, below the consensus near $8.45, which pressured sentiment because it suggests more modest upside to estimates for the year. Why AWI is down today (Yahoo)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

