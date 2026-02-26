Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.040-1.140 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Chatham Lodging Trust’s conference call:

Despite near?flat RevPAR, Chatham kept costs tight and reclaimed industry?leading operating margins (Q4 GOP ~40%, hotel EBITDA margin ~33%), with headcount down ~13% and limited annual GOP decline to ~40 bps.

Management returned capital and strengthened the balance sheet—sold four hotels (~$71M), reduced net debt by ~$70M, cut leverage to ~20%, raised the common dividend 28%, and repurchased ~1.8M shares (~4%) at an average $6.87 with plans to use most/all of the $25M buyback. 2026 guidance is modest: RevPAR -0.5% to +1.5% , adjusted EBITDA $84M–$89M and adjusted FFO $1.04–$1.14; guidance excludes non?cash stock?based comp and assumes SOFR declines and no buybacks or acquisitions.

2026 guidance is modest: , adjusted EBITDA $84M–$89M and adjusted FFO $1.04–$1.14; guidance excludes non?cash stock?based comp and assumes SOFR declines and no buybacks or acquisitions. Near?term market and macro risks remain—uneven market outlooks (San Diego, Dallas, LA soft; Silicon Valley and Bellevue expected to outpace), World Cup demand uncertainty, potential Q1 utility pressures, and $200M of floating?rate debt exposure.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $358.37 million, a PE ratio of 738.60 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.75 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $14,901,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 655,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 387,937 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 801,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 155,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

