Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $101.17

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.1667.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 335,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,113.82. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura L. Whitley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $48,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

