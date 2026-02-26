Mira (MIRA) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Mira (MIRA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Mira has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mira token can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mira has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mira Token Profile

Mira’s launch date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. Mira’s official message board is mira.network/writing. The official website for Mira is mira.network.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 244,870,157 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.08499269 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $9,468,050.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

