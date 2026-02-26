JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $56,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JBI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their target price on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NYSE JBI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $971.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

