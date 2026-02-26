JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 85,135 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $58,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 424.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

