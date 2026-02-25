Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

Wells Fargo & Company, Berkshire Hathaway, and KKR & Co. Inc. are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite insurance policies (property & casualty, life, health, and reinsurance) and earn revenue from premiums and the investment of those premiums (the “float”). For investors, these equities provide exposure to underwriting results, investment income and interest-rate sensitivity, and are affected by claims frequency/severity, regulatory capital rules and catastrophic losses. Many insurance stocks pay dividends and can offer relatively stable cash flows, but they can also be cyclical and volatile around large-loss events or major changes in rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co., Inc. operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Featured Stories