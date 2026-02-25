Provenance Blockchain (HASH) One Day Volume Tops $4.85 Thousand

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $800.59 million and $4.85 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,973,653,127 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hash (HASH) is the native token of Provenance Blockchain, a network optimised for regulated financial services and digital asset issuance. HASH is required for executing transactions, paying fees, staking for consensus, and participating in governance. It also supports smart contract deployment via the ProvWasm engine and powers decentralised identity and metadata functionality. Every account must hold HASH to interact with the chain, and all computational resources are priced in gas paid in HASH. The token plays a key role in enabling trustless, auditable financial operations across a distributed ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

