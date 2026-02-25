Frax 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $273.96 million and $1.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 276,015,184 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legacy Frax Dollar is the stablecoin formerly known as FRAX. It was renamed in 2025 after the Frax North Star Proposal, which restructured the protocol’s branding and token roles. Legacy Frax Dollar preserves its dollar peg and remains supported for backward compatibility, while Frax’s active development is now centred on frxUSD and related stablecoin products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

