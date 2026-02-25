MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $52,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,525,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $463.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

