FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $391.27 and last traded at $389.16, with a volume of 1511650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.14.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 139.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 132.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

