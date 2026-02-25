NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.7150, with a volume of 238826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0733 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.
The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
