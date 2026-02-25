Zhang Financial LLC Has $30.02 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,785,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Croban bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

