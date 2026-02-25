Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $389.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.