Zhang Financial LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $418.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $470.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

