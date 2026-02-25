Vanguard Group Inc. Has $545.39 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,179,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alkermes worth $545,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,208,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,838,000 after purchasing an additional 185,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,657,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,633,000 after buying an additional 191,549 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 31.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,853,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after buying an additional 679,166 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Alkermes by 25.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.44 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 103,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,430.08. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

