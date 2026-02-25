Man Group (MNGPF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Man Group to post earnings of $0.1198 per share and revenue of $689.9330 million for the quarter.

Man Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNGPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in a wide range of hedge fund and quantitative strategies. Headquartered in London, the firm serves institutional, intermediary and private investors worldwide, offering bespoke asset management solutions designed to address diverse market conditions and client objectives. With a focus on risk-adjusted returns and systematic research, Man Group employs a combination of quantitative models, fundamental analysis and proprietary technology to identify investment opportunities across multiple asset classes.

The company’s flagship investment platforms include Man AHL, which develops and deploys systematic, data-driven trading strategies; Man GLG, a discretionary business driven by fundamental research and thematic macro insights; and Man Numeric, which applies statistical techniques to emerging markets and thematic investing.

