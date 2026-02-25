TFB Advisors LLC Sells 19,671 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: several firms reiterated buy/outperform ratings and raised price targets ahead of earnings, supporting demand into the print. DA Davidson reiterates Buy

Wall Street bullishness: several firms reiterated buy/outperform ratings and raised price targets ahead of earnings, supporting demand into the print. Positive Sentiment: Product and partner catalysts: Nvidia is launching its Vera Rubin AI platform and expanding enterprise/sovereign AI deployments (including large Meta commitments), which underpin the revenue upside investors expect. Vera Rubin, Meta partnership

Product and partner catalysts: Nvidia is launching its Vera Rubin AI platform and expanding enterprise/sovereign AI deployments (including large Meta commitments), which underpin the revenue upside investors expect. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction: new Akamai / NVIDIA BlueField DPU security integrations and broader sovereign/enterprise AI builds strengthen non?GPU revenue adjacencies and reinforce enterprise demand. Akamai partnership

Enterprise traction: new Akamai / NVIDIA BlueField DPU security integrations and broader sovereign/enterprise AI builds strengthen non?GPU revenue adjacencies and reinforce enterprise demand. Neutral Sentiment: Options market is unusually quiet: traders are pricing Nvidia’s smallest post?earnings swing in ~3 years, signalling lower implied volatility and a smaller expected immediate move after the report. That can limit intraday spikes even if results are strong. Options traders pricing

Options market is unusually quiet: traders are pricing Nvidia’s smallest post?earnings swing in ~3 years, signalling lower implied volatility and a smaller expected immediate move after the report. That can limit intraday spikes even if results are strong. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Meta’s new multi?GW deal with AMD and hyperscalers’ moves to design custom ASICs raise medium?term share and pricing risks for Nvidia’s data?center dominance. Meta/AMD deal

Competitive pressure: Meta’s new multi?GW deal with AMD and hyperscalers’ moves to design custom ASICs raise medium?term share and pricing risks for Nvidia’s data?center dominance. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitics and export control risk: reports around Blackwell/H200 chips and China usage (including a Reuters piece on potential training on banned chips and Commerce Dept. comments) add regulatory/legal uncertainty that could dent China revenue upside. China H200 / export controls

Geopolitics and export control risk: reports around Blackwell/H200 chips and China usage (including a Reuters piece on potential training on banned chips and Commerce Dept. comments) add regulatory/legal uncertainty that could dent China revenue upside. Negative Sentiment: Market context: analysts and Reuters flag that Nvidia’s results are the AI market’s biggest test; any signs of slowing growth, weaker guidance, or margin pressure could trigger broader tech weakness given NVDA’s market leadership. Earnings are a market test

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

