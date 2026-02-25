Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $582,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3,948.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 465,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 13.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $155.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $175.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $162.00 price objective on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,250,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,936. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $449,211.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,578.24. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,227 shares of company stock worth $5,875,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

