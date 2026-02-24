Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TALO opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.58. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,819,000 after acquiring an additional 345,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after buying an additional 141,518 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

