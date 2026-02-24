Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $130.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.