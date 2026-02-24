Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 129.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,377,000 after buying an additional 595,307 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price target on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Company strategic pivot — Pure Storage formally rebranded to Everpure and positioned the business as an AI?era data management company; leadership says the move is meant to broaden the addressable market.

Acquisition to expand capabilities — Management announced intent to acquire 1touch, a data security platform, to add security and data?management capabilities that support the AI pivot. Deal rationale could increase ARR and product stickiness if execution is smooth.

Analyst support — Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and a $100 price target, signaling bullish conviction in the company's strategy and longer?term upside.

Earnings/valuation focus — Several previews and analyst notes say fiscal Q4 and ARR trends (FlashBlade momentum, AI demand) will drive near?term results; valuation remains a watch item into earnings.

Long?term performance pieces — Articles highlighting long?term returns (e.g., "If you invested $1,000…") provide context but are unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term.

Immediate market reaction — The rebrand triggered a sharp sell?off as some investors viewed the name change and repositioning as a source of short?term uncertainty.

Target cut from Citi — Citi trimmed its price target to $90 from $105 (while keeping a Buy), reflecting sector/valuation resets ahead of earnings; any lowered PTs add pressure to sentiment.

Macro/headline risk — Broader market headlines (new tariff talk, trade uncertainty) contributed to morning weakness across several names, adding to downward pressure.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $964.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

