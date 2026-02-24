essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 and last traded at GBX 16.40. 553,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 136,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of £10.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.76.

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX (8.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. essensys had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Research analysts predict that essensys plc will post -7.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

