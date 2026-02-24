Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 622 and last traded at GBX 620, with a volume of 102114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £584.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 582.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 553.70.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

