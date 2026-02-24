CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$97.51 and last traded at C$97.66, with a volume of 655629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$101.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$165.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CGI from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on CGI from C$139.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

