First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1188802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 298.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Advantage by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 22.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company’s core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

